Volunteers working to fix up Korean War Vet’s home

One thing is for sure about Houston - we step up to help each other. A 92-year-old Houston navy veteran ‘DRAINED’ by his Houston water bill is in for a huge surprise. You may remember, Amy Davis first introduced you to Jessie Lara a few months ago. Since then, the entire community has pitched in to help.

One thing is for sure about Houston - we step up to help each other. A 92-year-old Houston navy veteran ‘DRAINED’ by his Houston water bill is in for a huge surprise. You may remember, Amy Davis first introduced you to Jessie Lara a few months ago. Since then, the entire community has pitched in to help.

High water bill leads to community effort to help war veteran

Lara’s niece reached out to us when she said her uncle’s bill was unmanageable, at some $5,000. We discovered he had an underground leak. A lot of people stepped up wanting to help Lara and we’ve shown you the progress along the way.

92-year-old Jessie Lara said he is so thankful for all of the help from volunteers. (KPRC)

We showed you how a Katy plumbing company, 24/7 Plumbing, re-piped his whole home. But what happened next was simply amazing. The Restoration Team stepped up and has been piece by piece restoring and basically rebuilding Lara’s entire home.

Volunteers with The Restoration Team working on Navy veteran Jessie Lara's home (KPRC)

Houston veteran Michael Main set up this Go Fund Me account to help Lara. Main stopped by Lara’s house to give him a check for more than $2,200.

*See also: web links related to fighting your high water bill.

24/7 Plumbing in Katy saw a post from Amy Davis about Lara's issue and volunteered to come and help. The team from 24/7 Plumbing in Katy re-piped the entire home, fixed a gas line issue, replaced the water meter and more. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

He has a new HVAC system and his whole home has been rewired. Also, 18 windows in his home are being replaced. We stopped by this week to check out the progress.

The Restoration Team is repairing rotten wood flooring in the veteran’s home, building him a ramp to make it easier to get in and out of his home with his walker and doing some other improvements.

“It’s a lot brighter. A lot lighter. We’re down to two windows in the dining room that are being put in,” said John Work from The Restoration Team.

Lara is not staying at his house right now. He was in a rehabilitation center. His niece Betty sends us up updates.

Community volunteers step up to help Korean War Veteran repair his home. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Comcast gave Lara credits on his cable bill and donated a big-screen TV for his home. Harris County Veteran Services paid Lara’s remaining water and gas bills.

Others have reached out offering to help Lara. We will continue to share the stories of donations, kindness and generosity as we get them.

A war Veteran living with a huge water bill and no answers. The latest KPRC 2 'DRAINED' Investigation started as a visit to get answers about a big bill and turned into a huge team effort to help repair several huge home issues. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We cannot wait to show you the big reveal when Jessie Lara walks back into his home after all of the repairs and we want to share with you all of the companies and individuals who have stepped up to donate the work and equipment to help him out.

‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigates

This all started from an email to Amy Davis about a water bill issue. Here’s more from our ‘DRAINED’ series as we continue to investigate issues with Houston water bills in our area.