Go Fund Me created for elderly Houston Navy vet featured on ‘DRAINED’ series for huge water bill

HOUSTON – Houstonians are stepping up in a big way for a 91-year-old Navy veteran we introduced you to last week.

Jessie Lara’s niece contacted KPRC 2 Investigates when she couldn’t get help from the City of Houston with her uncle’s huge water bill. They didn’t know what was causing his usage to spike, resulting in bills of $400 and $500 every month. When investigator Amy Davis looked into it, she discovered Lara had a leak in his underground water pipes.

Boots for Troops volunteers deliver a portable AC to Navy veteran Jessie Lara. (KPRC)

His story has businesses, charities and individuals reaching out to lend a hand. Boots for Troops, a local charity, dropped by Lara’s home to check in on how they can help. They noticed his home was very warm. Lara needs some electrical work done before he can get a new air conditioner. To keep him cool in the meantime, volunteers went to Home Depot and got a portable air conditioner donated to help him stay cool.

Houston veteran Michael Main set up this Go Fund Me account to help Lara. Main stopped by Lara’s house to give him a check for more than $2,200. The Go Fund Me account is still open, if you would like to donate.

Houston veteran Michael Main delivered a check to Navy veteran Jessie Lara, donations from the Go Fund Me account he set up to help. (KPRC)

24/7 Plumbing Company out of Katy stepped up to re-pipe Lara’s entire house. The Restoration Team is repairing rotten wood flooring in the veteran’s home, building him a ramp to make it easier to get in and out of his home with his walker and doing some other improvements. Comcast gave Lara credits on his cable bill and donated a big-screen TV for his home. Harris County Veteran Services paid Lara’s remaining water and gas bills.

Others have reached out offering to help Lara. We will continue to share the stories of donations, kindness and generosity as we get them.