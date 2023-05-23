Ask Amy: 20+ ways Veterans can get help

I never know what I will find when I head to someone’s home to help them with a problem. When visiting with veteran Jesse Lara to talk about a water leak and bill issue, I learned he was not utilizing any Veterans benefits that could help him with several issues he was having.

That’s when we realized, a lot of you may have help available to you that you do not know about.

From rent relief to medical care needs there are resources available for Veterans in our community.

Colonel Dave Lewis, Director of the Harris County Veterans Services Department, joined me for an episode of Ask Amy. (show notes here.)

“Somebody knows about a Veteran that’s struggling in the community. That’s our eyes and ears. And then we roll teams to them,” said Col. Lewis. “We take care of each other. You know, that’s one of the classic things we tend to be a little reticent about asking for help ourselves, but we’re really good at taking care of each other. So when somebody says, I’ve got a Veteran in need, usually, it’s, how can we help? We’ve got a team of people lined up to do that and we fill in the gaps, you know.”

Help to navigate healthcare for Veterans

Col. Lewis says one common need for Veterans is navigating the Veterans Health Administration.

“In fact, we help people work their claims. We don’t decide the claims. We help them get their paperwork together. We ask lots of questions. We file their paperwork for them and go to the VA for a decision. And I just read this morning, the average decision time is about 102 days right now, which is pretty good,”

Harris Vets can connect vets with mental health support, including workshops for family members of veterans, who may need help reaching their loved one. They can also help with education and job opportunities and health care needs including transportation to medical appointments.

Another few examples of Veteran services

Jesse Lara’s niece first reached out to me for help dealing with a huge water bill and a suspected water leak. Tonight at 10 on KPRC 2 News - I’ll get to the bottom of why he was getting that huge water bill. Then, see how an entire community came together to help Lara with his plumbing issues and much more.

20+ Resources for Veterans in the Houston area

Below you’ll find a helpful list of organizations in the Houston area and Texas, where veterans can go for various needs.

Harris County Veterans Services

Texas Veterans Commission

Grants for Veterans

Family Houston

MHA Houston Veterans behavioral resources

VA Houston healthcare

Vet Affairs / Houston

Housing for Texas Heroes

Hope for Warriors

Veterans Home Care

Boots 4 Troops

Guns to Hammers Construction, Inc

Montgomery County Veterans Services information

Fort Bend County Veterans Services information

Brazoria County Veterans Services information

Galveston County Veterans Services information

Chambers County Veterans Services information

Women Veterans Resources in Texas

“I am not invisible” campaign for Women Vets

Family and survivors of Veteran’s information

Comcast Veterans benefits

