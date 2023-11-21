City Council members submit notice to prioritize water bill relief on agenda after hearing from frustrated Houstonians

HOUSTON – Multiple Houston City Council members have submitted a notice to the city’s agenda office to place water bill relief on the agenda.

According to a news release from Council Member Mary Nan Huffman (District G), she and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (District D) joined Council Member Amy Peck (District A) to submit the ordinance Tuesday. This is the first time council members submitted an ordinance to the agenda after the historic city charter change by voters in the last election. The item is now in the process of being reviewed by the legal department.

Council members Peck, Evans-Shabazz, and Huffman prioritized water bill relief as the first item to be placed on the agenda after hearing from Houstonians who are “rightfully frustrated.”

“Houston Public Works often estimates water usage and back-bills customers after the meter is read,” the release said.

The proposed ordinance change would reportedly prohibit the department from correcting bills where the error occurred over three months prior unless the correction is in the customer’s favor.

“The current practice of being able to look back up to two years often resulted in customers being charged thousands of dollars,” the release said. “Although the Department recently started adopting this new policy, the ordinance would codify this change and ensure that the policy is being applied on every bill. There has not been consistency in this practice.”

“Now that council members can place items on the agenda, I intend to offer items like this that make a real difference to people,” Council Member Peck said. “People came to us with a problem, and now we have the ability to fix it. This is how government should work.”

Council Member Evans-Shabazz said, “I am deeply gratified that the first application of our new charter amendment will directly address the concerns of our residents struggling with exceptionally high water bills. This action not only aligns with the core intent of the amendment but also embodies its spirit, offering hope and relief to our community members.”

Council Member Huffman added, “This measure codifies existing policy and will provide residents with meaningful consistency as we prepare to transition to a new administration. Residents of Houston should not be penalized for the city’s error. The amendment we proposed today will cap billing overages resulting from malfunctioning city equipment and will also incentivize Houston Public Works to make sure that their meters are functioning properly.”

