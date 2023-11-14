Documenting one year of bad billing for Houston water customers

Since KPRC 2 Investigates first started looking into complaints about unexplained and outrageous water bills across the Houston area, we’ve recovered more than $80,000 for customers who were charged money they didn’t owe.

That number represents 23 different families who had nowhere else to turn, and our investigations have revealed it’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of bad water bills out there.

If you’re wondering what to do about an unusually high water bill, or to dig into the more than 30 water bill investigations we’ve done this year - and see what’s next for Houston water customers - click the link to our special website above.