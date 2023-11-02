What’s on the ballot? Here’s what you should know about Proposition A in Harris County

HOUSTON – In this election on Nov. 8, voters within Harris County will have the chance to approve a $2.5 billion bond that will help renovate Ben Taub General Hospital and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

According to the Harris Health System, both hospitals are operating over capacity and facing a significant population growth.

If approved by voters, the bond will be used to build a new trauma hospital and mental healthcare services at LBJ and more inpatient rooms at Ben Taub. The investment will also help reduce the strain on LBJ and Ben Taub by increasing their capacity and improve access to care for those in need.

Here’s how the money will be allocated:

LBJ

New trauma hospital: $1.6 billion

Increase patient capacity in multiple areas

Position for trauma

Economic boost for northeast Harris County

Old LBJ renovations: $433 million

Transform facility to address critical service gaps

Provides for outpatient access as part of campus master planning

Ben Taub

Approximately $410 million will be allocated for the following:

Extend facility lifespan by 15 years

Address existing capacity limitations

Improving clinical inefficiencies

New Inpatient Tower adding 120 incremental patient rooms

Ambulatory care services: $504.5 million

Three new facilities (Northshore/Cloverleaf - Precinct 2, Northwest - Precinct 3, Southwest - Precinct 4)

Transition low-volume sites to larger, comprehensive sites

How will this bond impact property taxes?

According to Harris Health, the average homeowner would see a property tax increase of less than $6 per month, which will be phased in over 10 years. Additional investment over the next 10 years is expected to come from: anticipated $300 million in operational efficiencies/cost savings and anticipated $100 million in grants and philanthropy.

For more information about its plan, go here for more information from Harris Health.