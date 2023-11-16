“You’re rude!” Mayor refuses to answer ‘DRAINED’ Customers questions. What do Council Members say?

Houston Mayor refuses to answer questions from Investigator Amy Davis about the KPRC 2 'DRAINED' Investigation. Amy has asked repeatedly to meet with the Mayor.

HOUSTON – With less than two months left in office, Houston City Council members are finally paying attention to the water crisis that’s ‘DRAINED’ customers. But the Mayor of Houston is still refusing to answer questions and told Investigator Amy Davis he wasn’t ever planning on meeting with her.

How did this start?

18 months of reporting and 27 water customers from across the city got city leaders to listen and say something. At the council meeting on October 31st, customers signed up to share their stories with city leadership.

At-Large Council Member David Robinson said, “There is nothing short of a failure on the part of the city.”

District F Council Member Tiffany Thomas added, “It’s not an anomaly. It’s not an isolated event.”

Then Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin told the body, “I along with my colleagues, literally two months left to figure this out cause we exit stage left.”

There is a new set of City Council Members set to take office on January 2nd.

Since the meeting, we followed up with a specific question: ‘What, if anything, are you doing as a City Council Member to fix these problems and/or get answers about why there are so many problems?’

Out of the 16 current Council Members, 11 got back to KPRC 2 Investigates Amy Davis.

Only District A Council Member Amy Peck and District D Carolyn Evans-Shabazz made time to sit down for interviews.

“First, we need to make sure that we’re installing the electronic meter reading nodes on everyone’s meter so that way people can know in real time what their water bill is,” said Peck. “And, if there’s an issue like a leak, they would know in real-time and can address it as it’s happening.”

“We certainly need to fix the system. It didn’t just happen. And so, I believe in the meantime, I’m asking that there be a moratorium and people pay their historical bills, the bills that they had prior to this,” says Council member Evans-Shabazz. " I am encouraged that we will get someone to look at this, and it will be abated. Certainly, the Mayor is always sensitive to what’s going on with the constituents.”

The Houston Mayor wasn’t so open to answering questions

On Wednesday, KPRC 2 went to talk to Mayor Sylvester Turner to see what he thought he could do on these issues we’ve uncovered at the Water Department. He wasn’t happy.

“Amy, you are very rude! Let me finish. You came to me now. you’re interrupting this event that deals with a specific subject matter. I don’t appreciate that, and so I will not be talking to you,” says the Mayor.

(Amy waited until the end of the event before asking Turner questions.)

Davis responded saying, “But, you already said you wouldn’t talk to me before this.”

“I told you years ago when you were rude and disrespectful that I was done with you,” says Mayor Turner.

Then Davis fired back saying, “Because you keep running from questions that are important to taxpayers.”

Like the Mayor, four other Council Members didn’t answer our questions.

Houston City Council members who did respond to questions about water bills

At-Large Council Member Letitia Plummer gave us her four-step plan.

Review the manufacturer of the smart meters due to delays.

A moratorium on high water bills.

Audit of the Water Department

Outsource Customer Service needs to a reputable company.

District G Council Member Mary Nan Huffman is in a runoff with Tony Buzbee. She sent us a statement late Wednesday.

We’ve gathered each of the full statements on this page. You can also search to see who your council person is so you can contact them. We will keep updating this article as we hear from city leaders.

The KPRC 2 Investigates team will not stop our ‘DRAINED’ Investigation until we get better answers for you. Email Investigator Amy Davis and Producer Andrea Slaydon if you need help. You can also look through the many ‘DRAINED’ stories we have done so far to see if you can find the help you need there.