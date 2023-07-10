Batting cage and basketball court: Tanglewood midcentury modern on market for $3.2M is stuff of a sports lover’s dream

HOUSTON – Sometimes you see a home and a theme emerges. This home in the Tanglewood area is one of those.

On the market for $3,299,000, 5524 Sturbridge Drive has a definite sports theme from the inside out -- but especially out.

The five-bedroom home with midcentury modern touches has five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, but it’s largely a blank slate of 6,435 square feet.

The lot is enormous -- 41,250 square feet -- with a lot of amenities for the sports and outdoors folks: the pool, the patio with two massive TV screens, the basketball court and, seriously, ya ready for it?Batting cages.

Inside the house, amenities include a three-car garage, some really sleek Viking and Subzero appliances in the open-concept kitchen, a steam room, soaking tub and some enormous drool-worthy closets.

Built in 1960, the home could be taken back even further to its midcentury modern roots. Some great paint and Architectural Digest guidance and you’d be there. Or, you could keep the more modern vibe and be move-in ready. The “blank slateness” of it may be a kind of detractor on the surface, but we’ve seen homes that have been so custom by staging or design that there’s nowhere to go except rip it all out and start over. This one has its charms and you could seriously redo the cosmetics of it, piece by piece if you wanted. It’s in great shape and reminds us a lot of this recent property we featured. Could you imagine the yummy bespoke possibilities? We could.

Take a turn through the home and let us know what you think about it in the comments. Also -- do you have ideas about the architect? The realtor said he’s trying to pin down who it might be. If you have ideas, let us know. See more in the official listing here.

Images of 5524 Sturbridge Drive in Houston (Turnkey Visuals)

