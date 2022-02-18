PHOTOS: See inside this midcentury modern stunner on the market for $1.5M in Houston

HOUSTON – A home in the Old Braeswood area looks like a new build – of 1954.

The midcentury modern home on the market for $1,550,000, looks like a true time capsule.

Called an “important piece of Houston history,” 2430 Maroneal Street has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, comprising its 3,647 square feet of space.

Designed by Irving R. Klein, the home has 15-foot vaulted ceilings with a built in bar, kidney-shaped pool, open living room and pristine kitchen that harkens back to the 1950s era.

Some of the touches include built-in shelving, Philippine mahogany paneling, corrugated glass panels, a slate roof, honed flagstone floors, plus VCT tile and cork throughout. The kitchen features Wilsonart Formica and vintage Bakelite pulls. Italian chandeliers adorn the living and dining room.

The listing says most fixtures and hardware are original to the home.

An open house will be held on Feb. 27 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with Houston MOD, a nonprofit organization promoting knowledge and appreciation of modern architecture and design, and plan to have a guest speaker.

See inside the home now:

A view of 2430 Maroneal Street in Houston. (Compass Real Estate)

