PHOTOS: Texas looks sleek, spacious on this modern estate with water views

WAXAHACHIE, Texas – A modern home in Waxahachie, Texas, is on the market for $2,950,000, and it’s got more than a little space to ramble on.

Just over three hours north of Houston, the home built in 1988 at 2451 Marshall Road is 3,678 square feet with a three-vehicle garage. However, it’s the outside that’s more than a little spacious -- with 33 acres of land with water views. If you’re looking to stretch out, this just might be the place.

With open spaces and modern touches amid the midcentury modern look, the home is staged with fun pops of color, but an overarching calm quality to its spaces.

The house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bathroom. Among its amenities are high-end Thermador and Viking kitchen appliances, as well as a Dacor wine dispenser. The house also has a newly remodeled primary bathroom and open kitchen, as well as dining and living area. The pool and pergola overlooking the lake isn’t too shabby either. The listing notes the property line even extends to the other side of the reservoir which is maintained by the Corps of Engineers. The house also has a bocce ball court.

Take a look through the photos and see what all the fuss is about.

2451 Marshall Rd. in Waxahachie, Texas (Adam Duitch/Costa Christ)

