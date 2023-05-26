PHOTOS: $36M massive home in Memorial area is big-time luxe; Take a look inside this exclusive residence

HOUSTON – The mansion at 100 Carnarvon in the Memorial area is on the market for $36 million.

It went the market around 100 days ago, and we’ve now been granted access to the photos to share with you on KPRC 2.

Our eyes popped the first time we saw Carnarvon. The eight bedroom, eight bathroom estate with four half baths is the epitome of the word lavish. Built in 2002, the home has 26,401 square feet of interior space and sits on a 2.32-acre grounds. And not just any interior and grounds...

“The interior design contributed by the renowned David Easton with the notion of creating a modern neoclassical property with impressionistic French design that would evoke classic, timeless elegance for all who visit,” the listing reads. “Enter the pillared grand archway to be surrounded by historical architecture, a rotunda of hand selected marble tiles with a romantic ornate floral chandelier along with the hand painted domed tall ceiling. Swaths of marble, soaring ceilings and towering columns run along artisanal millwork with surrounding warm fireplaces and hand-painted details.”

The listing notes the home is designed to accommodate lavish galas and peaceful escapes with equal ease in an array of salons, grand galleries, and ballroom-like halls perfect for sumptuous celebrations and milestone events.

Accommodations include a sprawling owner’s wing with a terrace and spa bathroom. Outside, the 2.32-acre grounds are filled with gardens, terraces and a Parisian-styled pool.

The home is listed by Douglas Elliman Realty licensed associates Gigi Huang, Konrad Molski, and Dustan Gawthorp.

100 Carnarvon Drive (Steve Chenn)

What do you think of this home?

