PHOTOS: This $3.8M West University mansion with TONS of tile is an ‘80s vibe

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – West University has a mansion on the market for $3,848,000 with an eclectic style that is defined by tile, glass and mirror finishes and so much ‘80s style you may be transported just by looking through the photos below.

The home at 6535 Buffalo Speedway has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom and has 8,312 square feet of living space.

KPRC 2 has learned from realtor Michael Brombacher that it was built over a three-year period and completed in 1984. Former homeowners have hosted several VIP guests -- including a U.S. vice president, a consular general, governors, senators among other politicians -- at the address, according to Brombacher.

But what about the house? It’s definitely a vibe and it starts at the hand-carved mahogany doors and marble-lined foyer that moves into a grand onyx-tiled entry.

The great room has high ceilings and extensive woodwork. And that’s where the living areas begin. There’s a large den with a wall of windows that overlooks a landscaped backyard with a fountain and trail.

The kitchen has two islands with a cooktop and grill.

The home also includes a mother-in-law/guest suite, flex/exercise room, and office with fireplace downstairs. The primary suite has a private veranda, custom closets, and tiled spa bath and vanity area. Four bedrooms are up stairs, with two in a separate wing. There’s also a cabana with a bedroom, bathroom and living room.

The listing notes that the home is built with a steel-beam structure and “designed with finest materials, sourcing best workmanship available.”

Brombacher told KPRC 2 the home has 18th century, German-made stained glass salvaged from a Cathedral in Mexico, Imported mahogany from Panama, columns from Guadalajara and chandeliers made of Austrian crystal from El Corte Inglés in Madrid, Spain.

“This gracious and serene home has been meticulously maintained to highest standards, for your discriminating clients,” the listing reads.

Take a look inside the house below.

