🔒 Easy weekend getaways from Houston

🌳 Huntsville

Distance from Houston: 70 miles

What you get: Texas history, Texas history, roadside oddities scuba diving , small-town charm, one extraordinarily eclectic museum; For some, the idea of doing time in this sleepy East Texas town 70 miles north of Houston evokes images of white jumpsuits, handcuffs and razor wire. But those who visit Huntsville voluntarily will find it quite accommodating. Here you can lose yourself among the majestic trees of the East Texas Pineywoods , dig deep into Sam Houston’s life and legacy, or dive to the crystalline depths of a sparkling blue lagoon.

Where to stay: situated among pastures about 10 miles west of Huntsville. When I stayed here during the summer of 2016, I was taken aback by the beauty of the place. The pond nearby was stocked with fish, cows grazed lazily in an adjoining field, and wildflowers bloomed in patches all over the property. The sunsets and sunrises we’re stunning. The listing photos don’t do it justice. Rent this one-bedroom log cabin situated among pastures about 10 miles west of Huntsville. When I stayed here during the summer of 2016, I was taken aback by the beauty of the place. The pond nearby was stocked with fish, cows grazed lazily in an adjoining field, and wildflowers bloomed in patches all over the property. The sunsets and sunrises we’re stunning. The listing photos don’t do it justice.

🌼 Brenham

Texas bluebonnets (Pixabay)

Distance from Houston: 76 miles

What you get: Bluebonnets, barbecue, Blue Bell , historic sites, antique shops; Bucolic Brenham is nestled along a quiet stretch of U.S. Highway 290, 76 miles northwest of Houston. The cradle of Blue Bell and bluebonnets, Brenham is a favorite of weekenders thanks to its rustic charm, lush landscapes and vibrant downtown historic district, not to mention the nearby wineries, parks and historic sites

Where to stay: The The Ross Carroll Bennett House , a magnificent 19th century Queen Anne style home and a registered Texas historical landmark, has one swoon-worthy suite and three beautifully adorned bedrooms. A champagne breakfast and happy hour with hors d’oeuvres is served daily for guests. For a more rural experience, try this cottage situated on a 60-acre ranch.

🛶 Beaumont

Ivory Bill (Photo courtesy of the Big Thicket Association/Neches River Adventures)

Distance from Houston: 84 miles

What you get: Alligator encounters , rich Cajun culture, eclectic roadside attractions , museums, stunning natural splendor, a plethora of paddling and hiking trails, zero crowds; Lose yourself in the lush moss-draped cypress-tupelo sloughs of the Big Thicket National Preserve, gander at hundreds of gators at an animal sanctuary, and see where the Texas oil boom began.

Where to stay: This stunning This stunning cabin 15 miles northwest of Beaumont in Lumberton is well worth the drive.

