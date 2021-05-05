Visiting Galveston? Here are 10 things to do on the Island besides the beach

GALVESTON – Galveston is only a hop, skip and a jump down I-45 from Houston. The first thing on your mind: soaking up the sun at the beach.

But what if I told you, there’s so much more to do in Galveston than just the beach?

Let me be real, as writer of this article and frequent Galveston visitor, it took me a while to come up with the best things to do that isn’t the beach. Galveston has everything you need and want to do when you’re taking a break from the busy Houston life.

So buckle up, and let’s look at the 10 things to do at Galveston besides the beach:

Address: 2323 Strand St., Galveston

This should top your list of things to do when you’re out shopping or sightseeing on the Strand. If you’re a huge sweet tooth like myself, you’ll love the retro candy shop-style establishment where you can watch how their candies are made, including a first-hand look at how saltwater taffy is made (and it is quite delicious).

Also, they don’t offer just candy, there’s also root beer floats, banana splits, shakes and malts, and so much more. Save room for dessert after dining.

