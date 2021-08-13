PHOTOS: Look inside the historic Grand Galvez Hotel as renovations continue

GALVESTON – Renovations for the Grand Galvez Hotel, formerly Hotel Galvez and Spa in Galveston are now underway with additional renderings being unveiled by owner and hotelier of Seawall Hospitality LLC, Mark Wyant.

He and his wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, unveiled the renderings on Friday, which shows multiple angles of the resort’s King bedroom, the Peacock Alley bar and boutique, and the East Loggia.

The first renderings of the resort, including the Entry Hall and the Front Desk, were unveiled back in June.

Pictures of the renderings also unveil a tropical green and white palm wall pattern and a collage of photos highlighting the hotel’s history. The guest rooms will “offer a tranquil, casual opulence that soothes and stimulate the senses,” in a cozy, white-and-indigo blue room.

Ad

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

The majority of the hotel, including its original moldings and ceilings, will also be restored for the first time since 1962, the release said.

The exterior of the hotel will have a pink hue, which sparked discussion online as the first photos of the renovation were released.

The renovations are planned for completion by next year, the release said.

See the newly-released photos below:

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

Grand Galvez Hotel renderings (Seawall Hospitality LLC)

What do you think of the planned renovation of the Grand Galvez Hotel? Tell us in the comments below!