SNEAK PEEK: Here’s a look at renovations to come at Galveston’s Grand Galvez

The historic Hotel Galvez, now known as Grand Galvez Resort & Spa, will undergo renovations that “reflect a new energy for the property,” according to Seawall Hospitality LLC, the hotel’s new owner.

Grand Galvez, now a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, is under new ownership by Mark Wyant, a Dallas-based businessman and owner of Seawall Hospitality LLC.

KPRC 2 first reported the acquisition of the iconic Galveston landmark by Mark Wyant and his renovation plans in May after pictures of the hotel’s exterior being painted pink sparked debate among Galveston locals online.

On Tuesday, Wyant revealed the first of many renovations to come at Grand Galvez, offering a sneak peek of the entry hall, front desk, bar, and peacock alley.

According to a press release, Mark Wyant and his wife Lorenda Wyant collaborated on the interior design renderings.

“Our primary goal with all the Grand Galvez renovations is to introduce a feeling of luxury and sophistication, which harkens back decades to the grandeur of the original hotel,” Lorenda Wyant said.

As part of these renovations, original moldings and ceilings found in the walls of the hotel are being restored and brought to light for the first time since 1962.

Additionally, new designs for the front desk harken back to that of 1911 with its iron detailing and glass features.

“We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property, and I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, while at the same time introduce a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities,” Wyant said.

According to the release, additional renovations include the hotel rooms and hospitality settings as well as the addition of an entertainment venue.

Renderings will be shared in the coming weeks.