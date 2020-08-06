Check out these 5 unique homes that you would only find in Texas

If you find yourself in Hunstville, Texas, you may come across some interesting homes.

Of course, there’s the cowboy-boot house and the hat house but there is also the sign house, cork house, and more.

These houses were built by world-renowned architect Dan Phillips, of Texas, who began Phoenix Commotion, a local building initiative dedicated to designing aftermarket, eco-friendly homes for low-income families.

As a part of its mission, Phoenix Commotion also seeks to achieve a reduction of landfill burden by using recycled material and provide training for unskilled laborers to create the opportunity for them to compete for higher-paying jobs in the future.

Through this initiative, Phillips has been able to create 12 homes in Huntville.

Take a look at five of Phoenix Commotion’s most unique home:

1. The Boot House

The Boot House located in Huntsville, Texas (Phoenix Commotion)

Click here to view more pictures of the Boot House.

2. The Hat House

The Hat House located in Huntsville, Texas (Phoenix Commotion)

Click here to view more pictures of the Hat House.

3. The Bone House

The Bone House located in Huntsville, Texas (Phoenix Commotion)

Click here to view more pictures of the Bone House.

4. The License Plate House

The License Plate House located in Huntsville, Texas (Phoenix Commotion)

Click here to view more pictures of the License Plate House.

5. The Sign House

The Sign House located in Huntsville, Texas (Phoenix Commotion)

Click here to view more pictures of the Sign House.