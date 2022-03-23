How you can help tornado victims in Texas, Louisiana

Deann Fraser, 51, checks on her tornado-damaged home on March 22, 2022 in Round Rock, Texas. A series of tornadoes touched down in multiple cities throughout Texas causing widespread damage. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Recovery efforts are underway for the Texas residents in the path of the destructive tornadoes that ripped through multiple parts of the state on Monday, killing a woman in north Texas, injuring multiple others and causing widespread damage.

After cutting a destructive path through Texas, the storm system moved eastward and spawned tornadoes in Louisiana, flipping cars, ripping off rooftops and killing at least one person.

We’re assembling a list of organizations providing relief to Texas and Louisiana residents affected by the tornado outbreak. If your organization is offering assistance to tornado victims and you’d like it included here, please email your organization’s information to click2houston@kprc.com.

Before you give, do your research.

Before you make a donation you should do some research to make sure the organization is reputable, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the organization. Sites like Charity Navigator, Guidestar and Charity Watch grade nonprofits based on their transparency and effectiveness.

Ad

If you suspect an organization or individual of committing fraud, you can report it to the Financial Litigation and Charitable Trusts Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office or the National Center for Disaster Fraud, part of the Justice Department.

MORE: How to check out charity before giving

Here are some ways you can help relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.

Tornado aftermath: