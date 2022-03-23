How you can help tornado victims in Texas, Louisiana

HOUSTON – Recovery efforts are underway for the Texas residents in the path of the destructive tornadoes that ripped through multiple parts of the state on Monday, killing a woman in north Texas, injuring multiple others and causing widespread damage.
After cutting a destructive path through Texas, the storm system moved eastward and spawned tornadoes in Louisiana, flipping cars, ripping off rooftops and killing at least one person.
We’re assembling a list of organizations providing relief to Texas and Louisiana residents affected by the tornado outbreak. If your organization is offering assistance to tornado victims and you’d like it included here, please email your organization’s information to click2houston@kprc.com.
Before you give, do your research.
Before you make a donation you should do some research to make sure the organization is reputable, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the organization. Sites like Charity Navigator, Guidestar and Charity Watch grade nonprofits based on their transparency and effectiveness.
If you suspect an organization or individual of committing fraud, you can report it to the Financial Litigation and Charitable Trusts Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office or the National Center for Disaster Fraud, part of the Justice Department.
MORE: How to check out charity before giving
Here are some ways you can help relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana.
- Austin Disaster Relief Network: The nonprofit is accepting donations for tornado victims in Central Texas. Funds will support emergency needs for disaster survivors, including temporary housing, emergency supplies, food, and other essentials. The relief fund will also go towards rebuilding and restoring homes. To donate, visit donate.adrn.org.
- Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team: At the request of the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the Bastrop County Long Term Recovery Team is collecting monetary donations to provide support services for Bastrop County residents affected by the tornadoes. To donate, visit bcltrt.org.
- Jack County Office of Emergency Management: The Jack County Office of Emergency Management is seeking contributions for its disaster relief fund. Those who wish to contribute can do so by calling the Jacksboro National Bank and making a deposit to the Jack County Disaster Relief Fund Account.
- The Salvation Army: The organization is soliciting donations to help tornado victims in Texas and Louisiana.
- The United Way of Grayson County: The United Way’s local chapter in Grayson County, Texas, located about 60 miles north of Dallas, is seeking monetary donations to fund its relief efforts. To donate, visit unitedwaygrayson.org/donate or text “gctv” to 313131. The organization is also collection supplies including water, Gatorade, trash bags, gloves, diapers, baby formula, baby food, socks, tarps, batteries, blankets and flashlights.
- The United Way of Southeast Louisiana: The organization is asking for monetary donations to provide support services for Louisiana families affected by the tornadoes. It is also collecting supplies, including diapers, formula, bottles, wipes, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, feminine hygiene products and pre-made hygiene kits.
- Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation: The organization is providing Round Rock ISD families affected by the tornadoes with food and supplies. To donate, visit mobilecause.com.