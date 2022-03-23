PHOTOS: Devastating tornadoes rip through New Orleans area

Melodie Maher watches from a fire truck as her son, Claude Maher, along with firefighters, rescues her dog from her heavily damaged home after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in an area of Louisiana pummeled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
See photos of the devastation and find out more here. RELATED: Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area Claude Maher caries his mother's dog, who he rescued along with firefighters, after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. 

Cody Scott searches the attic for belongings after a tornado tore the roof off of his father-in-law's home, in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Kathy Pechon walks past the roof of her destroyed shed after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Neighbors stand in the street after a tornado struck in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

A responder walks amid destruction after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A truck lies on this side in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Cody Scott helps go though the debris of his father-in-law's heavily damaged home, which lost its roof, after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Christine Wiecek, left, and her husband Robert Patchus, second left, talk to neighbors amongst debris of their damaged homes after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Max Landry, center, owner of the Arabi Food store, a neighborhood store, sits with residents, some of whom are displaced from their damaged homes, after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
