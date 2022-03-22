GALLERY: See photos, video of severe weather aftermath as daylight rises in Southeast Texas

KPRC 2 reporter Amy Davis is at Crockett, Texas where storm damage is reported in the area.

HOUSTON – Severe weather brought damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes through much of central and Southeast Texas.

KPRC 2 viewers and our reporters on the field have sent in photos of storm damage, including downed trees and hail.

charles1991 0 s

Csquare52 Tree fell just grazing neighbors house and barely missing car in driveway. 0 s

TxKizzy 350 north Livingston. The frogs are loving the weather. 0 s

Rlhammond77 Dayton flooding 0 s

Pins User Definitely a frog straggler. 0 s

Kaitlin 0 s

Tornado rips through Madisonville, causes severe damage

Homes destroyed, tress uprooted in Crockett due to storms

Possible tornado damage in Crockett, Texas (Courtesy - Natalie Shult/Facebook)

