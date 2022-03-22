58º

GALLERY: See photos, video of severe weather aftermath as daylight rises in Southeast Texas

KPRC 2 reporter Amy Davis is at Crockett, Texas where storm damage is reported in the area. (KPRC 2 Amy Davis)

HOUSTON – Severe weather brought damaging winds, hail, and possible tornadoes through much of central and Southeast Texas.

KPRC 2 viewers and our reporters on the field have sent in photos of storm damage, including downed trees and hail.

Have storm pictures to share? Send them to Click2Houston.com/Pins!

See photos and video below:

#severeweather aftermath in #crockett

Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

charles1991
0 s
Houston
Csquare52

Tree fell just grazing neighbors house and barely missing car in driveway.

0 s
Missouri City
TxKizzy

350 north Livingston. The frogs are loving the weather.

0 s
Livingston
Rlhammond77

Dayton flooding

0 s
Dayton
Pins User

Definitely a frog straggler.

0 s
Spring
Kaitlin
0 s
Schertz
Possible tornado damage in Crockett, Texas (Courtesy - Natalie Shult/Facebook)
Possible tornado damage in Crockett, Texas (Courtesy - Natalie Shult/Facebook)
Possible tornado damage in Crockett, Texas (Courtesy - Natalie Shult/Facebook)

