WeekHack: Houstonians brings in the new year, elected officials take oath of office and more

Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events and stories happening in the week ahead. This week, Houston will bring in the new year with fireworks displays and celebrations throughout the city on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

What to know going into the week:

Elected officials will take oath of office Jan. 2, 2020

On January 2, 2020, Mayor Turner will take the oath of office, along with City Controller Chris Brown and new city council members.

Carolee Taylor, 46, was killed at a party on Christmas Eve 2019.

Taylor’s family will hold a memorial service for her on Monday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Cy-Fair Christian Church, located at 9730 Grant Road in Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family urges attendees to honor Taylor with a charitable donation to a Facebook Fundraiser set up for her daughter’s educational needs or to the Houston Astro’s Foundation, the J.J. Watt Foundation, or any animal welfare group.

Pearland High School’s Marching Band, “The Pride of Pearland Marching Band,” is among the 20 marching bands selected to perform in the 2020 Rose Parade in California on New Year’s Day.

If you are new to Texas, consider yourself warned. If liquor is part of your Christmas Day and New Year’s plans in Texas, you had better stock up early.

Texas state law prohibits the sale of liquor on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and of course on Sundays. The law says, “no person may sell, offer for sale, or deliver any liquor on those days.”

What to do this week:

Who doesn’t love to ring in the new year watching a thrilling fireworks display surrounded by their loved ones? We tracked down free family-friendly New Year’s celebrations featuring fireworks in Houston.

2020 is a big year and should be celebrated with the whole family. Having trouble finding a party appropriate for the little ones? Don’t stress - just grab your party dress. We’ve found five family-friendly festivities for the new year around town that everyone in your household is sure to enjoy.

If you’re still not sure what you’re doing to ring in the new decade, there might be a wild party you want to check out.

Electric FeelGood, a bar at 2416 Brazos Street in Midtown, is throwing it’s first-ever New Year’s Eve bash after opening earlier this year.

Let the kids get messy at Houston area nature playgrounds!

These local parks have sand and sticks and rocks and sand and water… and kids are encouraged to get dirty, experiment and create.

Where to eat this week:

The holidays are behind us, so it’s time to relax and celebrate the weekends again with brunch. From sweet to savory and everything in between, we nailed down a list of Houston’s hottest brunch spots.

Sams' Fried Chicken and Donuts

Donuts, fried chicken tenders and bacon all in one sandwich? Yes, please! At Sam’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, you can find this unusual, yet savory concoction. Located at 601 Heights Boulevard, the local eatery is known for their fried chicken, donuts and homemade recipes. On their menu, they feature specialty items such as The Sloppy Sam, Sam’s Classic and Sam’s Spicy Chicken. However it was their Double Donut that caught our attention. The sandwich is made out of two donuts, two fried chicken tender and topped with their housemade bacon marmalade.

Honey Art Cafe

Honey Art Cafe is owned by two Rice graduates that turned their passion into a business. The walls are covered with murals and there are craft and art supplies all over the place.

Vegan burger

If the thought of vegan food conjures images of a giant plate of alfalfa sprouts, it’s time to revisit the concept. These days, vegan restaurants in Texas tend more toward soul food than rabbit food, and they use creative stand-ins for beef (protein-rich seitan, made from vital wheat gluten), cheese (soaked and pureed nuts), and pork (the shredded flesh of the giant Asian jackfruit) that can satisfy even die-hard carnivores. While Austin has long been considered the capital of Texas’ vegan scene, other cities now offer stiff competition in the way of veggie-forward, animal-free fare. These five eateries around the state break the mold while putting plants first.