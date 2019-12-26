Extreme Foods: This Double Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich will change your life

Donuts, fried chicken tenders and bacon all in one sandwich? Yes, please!

At Sam’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, you can find this unusual, yet savory concoction. Located at 601 Heights Boulevard, the local eatery is known for their fried chicken, donuts and homemade recipes. On their menu, they feature specialty items such as The Sloppy Sam, Sam’s Classic and Sam’s Spicy Chicken. However it was their Double Donut that caught my attention. The sandwich is made out of two donuts, two fried chicken tender and topped with their housemade bacon marmalade.

As for the name “Sam," it comes from Houston restaurateur Michael Sambooks.

Scroll down to see my reaction after tasting the Double Donut

MY EXPERIENCE

When I heard about the Double Donut, I wasn’t too sure what to expect. I love donuts and fried chicken, but the combination of both of them was a bit interesting. I arrived at Sam’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, and boy my mouth began watering the moment I stepped into the restaurant. I immediately spotted their glazed donuts and could hear the chicken frying in the back. I knew this place was legit.

After chatting with their supervisor Adriana, it was time to try the Double Donut.

When I bit into the sandwich, it’s felt as if my tastebuds traveled to a whole new world. My mouth had a mixture of savory and sweetness. I was able to taste the crispy hand-battered chicken strips, but also taste the sweetness of the donut. What really elevated the food was the sauce. At Sam’s they make all their sauces from scratch. For this specific sandwich, it was topped with their bacon marmalade, which is made out of bacon (of course) chopped jalapeno, brown sugar and white sugar.

Overall, I stuffed my face. Not a strip was left behind on the tray. I have to say, this Double Donut was truly a great sandwich and I highly recommend it. Next time I go, I’m going to try their wings, which are battered with waffles. I’m already hungry just writing this.

THE RESULTS

Empty tray at Sam's Fried Chicken and Donuts

Sam’s Fried Chicken and Donuts offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options including kolaches, donuts and of course fried chicken.

601 Heights Blvd.

Houston, TX 77007

(713) 880-3550

MY REACTION AFTER I BIT INTO THE DOUBLE DONUT