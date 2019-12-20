Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks around Houston

HOUSTON – Who doesn’t love to ring in the new year watching a thrilling fireworks display surrounded by their loved ones?

We tracked down free family-friendly New Year’s celebrations featuring fireworks in Houston and here’s what we found:

The City of Houston and the City of Sugar Land won’t be organizing any New Year’s celebrations this year. But there are still a few options available in the Houston area to welcome 2020 with a good fireworks show.

CityCentre’s New Year’s celebration begins at 9:30 p.m. The night will kick off with live music in the plaza from five-piece, variety dance band A Sure Thing, followed by a countdown to midnight capped off with confetti and a 60-second rooftop firework show, weather permitting.

There will also be a kids’ celebration presented by Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. called Noon Year’s Eve, where kids will countdown to noon. Last year’s celebration featured a DJ, bubbles, face painting, a balloon and caricature artist and a magic mirror photo booth. Details of this year’s event have not been released yet.

Cost: Free

When: 9:30 p.m., Dec. 31

Address: 800 Town and Country Boulevard

Parking: $10 at all CityCentre garages starting at 6 p.m.

Kemah Boardwalk’s family-friendly celebration kicks off at 1 p.m. with live music in the plaza from Dead Stereo, followed by Velvet Punch at 5 p.m. The fireworks show is set to happen at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

When: From 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Dec. 31

Address: 215 Kipp Ave.

The Lake Houston community invites you to ring in 2020 at Redemption Square. Its New Year’s celebration will feature music, entertainment, and fireworks. Musical guests include Vanguard Collective and Bayou City Funk.

Cost: Free

When: From 8 p.m. to 12:05 a.m., Dec. 31

Address: 250 Assay Street