Craft it up at this family-friendly Montrose cafe offering delicious desserts and art classes

Address: 3516 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Art class at Honey Art Cafe was seriously cool!My little artist took an anime class for $15… and then we enjoyed treats in the cafe! And if you don’t sign up for a class, you can still do art at your table!

Honey Art Cafe is owned by two Rice graduates that turned their passion into a business. The walls are covered with murals and there are craft and art supplies all over the place.

Honey Art Cafe

You can enjoy a treat (mostly sweets) in the front room or head to the back for a class.

For the classes, any age can participate (except for BYOB classes). Children under 9 must be accompanied by adult.

The parking lot is very small… but if you go around the block, you can find free street parking and walk over. The cafe is closed on Monday, but go any other day.

Sunni first told us about this place, and you can see more pictures HERE. We’ll be going back to make earrings while we eat bubble waffles!

Honey Art Cafe

Honey Art Cafe

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.