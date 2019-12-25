5 family-friendly New Year’s Eve parties around Houston

HOUSTON – 2020 is a big year and should be celebrated with the whole family. Having trouble finding a party appropriate for the little ones? Don’t stress - just grab your party dress. We’ve found five family-friendly festivities for the new year around town that everyone in your household is sure to enjoy.

1. Rockin’ New Year’s Noon

Families ring in the new year at Children's Museum of Houston's Rockin' New Year's Noon.

From the event description: “Kids finally don’t have to stay up till midnight to celebrate the New Year! The Children’s Museum of Houston’s Rockin’ New Year’s Noon is the city’s longest-running New Year’s Eve celebration just for kids! This end-of-year bash rings in the New Year at the stroke of noon with a ball drop, just like in Times Square! Musical talents will spotlight this New Year’s Eve celebration complete with noon countdown. NEW this year – THREE simultaneous ball drops and DJ dance after party!”

When: Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; open at 9 a.m. for museum members

Where: Children’s Museum of Houston 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

Website: www.cmhouston.org

2. Sharkey’s New Year’s Eve

From the event description: “Ring in the New Year at the Downtown Aquarium. Bring your family for fun kid’s activities including a kid’s balloon drop, dance party and appearances by Sharkey and Nero, our mascots.”

When: Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 3 – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium 410 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownAquariumHouston

3. New Year’s Eve Family Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk

Ring in 2020 at our New Year's Eve Celebration on Dec. 31st! End the year at Kemah Boardwalk with some great food, live entertainment, and fireworks! Learn more: http://ms.spr.ly/6180TnzFn Photo | myndaalia79 Posted by Kemah Boardwalk on Thursday, December 19, 2019

From the event description: “Join us at our New Year’s Eve Celebration at Kemah Boardwalk! Fireworks at 10 PM. Get here early to enjoy some great food and entertainment! FREE Concert in the Plaza. Boardwalk FantaSea Fireworks Cruise - 9 PM.”

When: Dec. 31 from 1 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Kemah Boardwalk 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah, TX 77565

Website: www.kemahboardwalk.com

4. New Year’s Eve 2020!

Consider your New Year's plans made. 🎉 Choose from Day & Evening packages and celebrate the biggest party of the year with us on your own VIP 🎳 lane! Reserve your lane at www.bowlero.com/NYE Posted by Bowlero on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

From the event description: “This year, skip the crowded bars and celebrate on the lanes! Host the most striking New Year’s party ever — on a RESERVED lane with bowling, exceptional eats, champagne/sparkling cider toast, premium cocktails (if you wish), and VIP service. For a limited time, get a Premium Bar Package for the Non-Premium Package price (automatically applied at checkout when you reserve online). Select a Family (Daytime) or Ball Drop (Evening) package and experience the party of the year with us.”

When: Dec. 31 from 1 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bowlero 27000 I-45 North, Conroe, TX 77385

Website: www.bowlero.com

5. Sugar Land Holiday Lights / New Year’s Fireworks Show

We will be open tonight 6-10pm! Don't forget we are also open Christmas Eve and Day 6-10pm. Also, New Year's Eve 6-12pm with a spectacular firework display when the clock strikes midnight! You can get tickets at sugarlandholidaylights.com #sweetenedbyimperialsugar #GillmanAutomotive #visitsugarlandtx Posted by Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Saturday, December 21, 2019

From the event description: “Come out and enjoy Sugar Land Holiday Lights as we light up the sky Texas style with a massive fireworks show to end the night (the only fireworks show in Sugar Land!)”

When: Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. – midnight

Where: Constellation Field 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Website: www.sugarlandskeeters.com

