These are the top 12 best brunch spots in Houston

HOUSTON – The holidays are behind us, so it’s time to relax and celebrate the weekends again with brunch. From sweet to savory and everything in between, we nailed down a list of Houston’s hottest brunch spots.

1.) Brasserie Du Parc - 1440 Lamar St.

Brasserie Du Parc's Oeufs Bénédicte

Must-try brunch item: Oeufs Bénédicte- eggs benedict with smoked salmon or bacon, herbed potatoes and hollandaise sauce

Mimosa price: $13 mimosa carafe

Brunch hours: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (832) 879-2802

2.) Broken Barrel - 1950 Hughes Landing Blvd. Suite 1900

Broken Barrel's PEI Mussels

Must-try brunch item: PEI Mussels- with yellow coconut curry and chorizo. Get the recipe here.

Mimosa price: $6 mimosas

Brunch hours: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (281) 719-8542

3.) Brennan’s of Houston - 3300 Smith St.

Brennan’s of Houston's Texas Bobwhite Quail Roasted Semi

Must-try brunch item: Texas Bobwhite Quail Roasted Semi- a boneless quail stuffed with house-made Louisiana-style boudin blanc, corn maque choux with pepper jelly glaze

Brunch hours: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s

Phone number: (713) 522-9711

4.) Field & Tides - 705 E 11th St.

Field & Tides' Avocado, Blue Crab, Yard Egg

Must-try brunch item: Avocado, Blue Crab, Yard Egg- an avocado toast topped with fresh avocado salsa, succulent chunks of crab meat, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Mimosa price: $6 mimosas

Brunch hours: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (713) 861-6143

5.) Helen in the Heights - 1111 Studewood

Helen in the Heights' Semolina Pancakes

Must-try brunch item: Semolina Pancakes- with spiced honey syrup, toasted almonds and Greek yogurt whipped cream

Mimosa price: $5 mimosas

Brunch hours: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (832) 582-7146

6.) Hugo’s - 1600 Westheimer Rd.

Hugo's Huevos Poblanos

Must-try brunch item: Huevos Poblanos- poached eggs over sweet cornbread with papas bravas and seasonal vegetables

Mimosa price: $5.50 Mimosas (Three types to choose from- traditional, wild berry, lime and agave nectar and ruby red grapefruit juice, lime and guava)

Brunch Hours: From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (à la carte) and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s for its brunch buffet

Phone number: (713) 524-7744

7.) Maison Pucha Bistro - 1001 Studewood St.

Maison Pucha Bistro's Empanadas De Res

Must-try brunch item: Empanadas De Res- made with pickled onions and a spicy aji rocoto salsa

Mimosa price: $6 Bellini’s and Mimosas

Brunch hours: From 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (713) 637-4976

8.) State Fare - 947 Gessner Rd. Suite B190

State Fare's Bacon Praline Griddlecakes

Must-try brunch item: Bacon Praline Griddlecakes- with toasted pecans, whipped butter and praline syrup

Mimosa price: $7 Mimosas (choose between orange, pineapple, grapefruit and pomegranate juice)

Brunch hours: From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (832) 831-0950

9.) The Breakfast Klub - 3711 Travis St.

The Breakfast Club's Porkchops and eggs

Must-try brunch item: Porkchops and eggs, chicken and waffles or fried catfish and grits…really, there’s no wrong choice at The Breakfast Klub.

Phone number: (713) 528-8561

10.) The Rouxpour - Four locations to choose from: Katy, Sugar Land, Baybrook and Memorial. The new Memorial City Location will start serving brunch towards the end of January 2020, but all other locations currently serve brunch.

The Rouxpour's Audrey & Blair’s Beignet’s

Must-try brunch item: Audrey & Blair’s Beignet’s- 8 beignets dusted in powder sugar & served with chocolate, honey or praline sauce.

Mimosa price: $4 glass, $16 carafe

Brunch hours: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s

More info: Live Jazz music on Sunday’s

11.) The Original Ninfa’s - Two locations (Navigation and Uptown)

The Original Ninfa's' Shrimp and Grits

Must-try brunch item: Shrimp and Grits- oven-baked black tiger shrimp, goat and manchego cheese grits, chorizo, and pepita pesto, topped with two fried eggs.

Mimosa price: $8 Orange or Guava Mimosas

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

12.) Weights + Measures - 2808 Caroline St.

Weights + Measures' House Smoked Salmon Dill

Must-try brunch item: House Smoked Salmon Dill- mascarpone, purple onion, truffle egg scramble on fresh pumpernickel.

Mimosa price: $6 Mimosas and Bellini’s

Brunch hours: From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s

Phone number: (713) 654-1970