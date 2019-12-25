Houston’s adult playground bar is having a wild, Studio 54-themed NYE party

HOUSTON – If you’re still not sure what you’re doing to ring in the new decade, there might be a wild party you want to check out.

Electric FeelGood, a bar at 2416 Brazos Street in Midtown, is throwing it’s first-ever New Year’s Eve bash after opening earlier this year.

On Instagram, the bar wrote, “Electric FeelGood will transform into Studio 54 for New Year’s Eve, and you won’t want to miss it."

Doors open for the event at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the party will go on until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. DJ Palmo will be spinning all night.

General admission for the bash is $30, which will include entry into the bar, admission into The Dogwood and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight to toast the new year.

You can buy tickets here and find out more about the event on the bar’s Facebook page.