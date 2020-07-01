94ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local Sports

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll

Vype

Vype

Tags: Alexandra Tennon, Amanda Dinh, Amina Attra, Annie Antar, Barbers Hill, Blakely Montgomery, Bridgeland, Camy Kling, Carlie Mccutchen, Casey Batenhorst, Christina Alley, Cinco Ranch, Clara Brower, Clear Falls, Cy Fair, Cypress Ranch, Dawson, Episcopal, Eva Fitzgerald, Faith Lynch, Falon Buford, George Ranch, Grace Webber, Grand Oaks, Hailey Black, Hargrave, Houston High School Sports, Jenna Gray, Jessica Frannea, Jozie Dhayer, Julia Chew, Julia Stein, Kaelyn Langner, Kailey Friedrich, Kamryn Scroggins, Kelsi Wingo, Kendall Buish, Klein, Klein Cain, Klein Collins, Klein Oak, Lauren Wolford, Lexi Colon, Logan Leroux, Magnolia, Mekaila Aupiu, Memorial, Michelle Murphy, Oak Ridge, Pearland, Piper Boydstun, Reagan Deborde, Rebekah Portalatin, Ridge Point, Sarah Sampson, Seven Lakes, Shadow Creek, Spc Sports, Splendora, St. Agnes, Stratford, Summer Creek, Tapps Sports, Texas City, Texas Polls, Texas Private Schools, The John Cooper School, The Woodlands, Usa Polls, Vype Houston High School Sports, Texas High School Volleyball
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Volleyball season is RAPIDLY approaching! VYPE wants the fans to vote for their favorite Houston Volleyball player! This week, it's the Setters!

The VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Tuesday, July 7th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

All athlete polls and their content are only associated and created by VYPE Media and its staff. The content is not created or voted on by any corporate sponsor or marketing partner. Please contact VYPE Media directly if you have any questions, comments, or concerns around our Fan Polls.

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Setter of the Year Poll (Poll Closes Tue 7/7 at 7pm)

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved