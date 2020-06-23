90ºF

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll

Volleyball season is RAPIDLY approaching! VYPE wants the fans to vote for their favorite Houston Volleyball player! This week, it's the Middle Blockers!

The VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll is now live! Fans will have the chance to vote until Monday, June 30th, at 7 p.m.

Please note that the use of voting software or bots will result in a deletion of votes and a potential DQ from the contest. PLEASE try to keep this fair and fun for all involved!

VYPE Houston 2020 Volleyball Preseason Middle Blocker of the Year Poll (Poll Closes Mon 6/30 at 7pm)

