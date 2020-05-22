Despite the 2020 track and field season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances.

VYPE has scoured the standings on MileSplit.com and have gathered the best of the best in each running category. This week we continue with the girls. VYPE picked the top performers from each individual jumping event!

Go crazy track nation and vote for the 2020 VYPE Houston Girls Jumper of the Year in this fan poll. The poll will close on Thursday, May 28 at 7 P.M! So VOTE!!

2020 VYPE Houston Girls Jumper of the Year Fan Poll (Closes Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.)