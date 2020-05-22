92ºF

VYPE Houston Girls Jumper of the Year Fan Poll

Joshua Koch

Tags: Abbie Hirth, Aldine Isd, Alexis Tilford-Rutherford, Alyssa Finister, Arajanee' Jackson, Ariel Young, Asha Barton, Ashlyn Jones, Baytown Sterling, Brianna Fokam, Camryn Clark, Chaermariea Hardy, Chardae Van Zandt, Chelsea Heggar, Cinco Ranch, Claire Bryant, Clear Creek Isd, Clear Falls, Crosby, Cy-Fair Isd, Cypress Christian, Cypress Creek, Cypress Falls, Cypress Ranch, Cypress Springs, Daniella Munoz, Dannette Haygood, Dekaney, Eisenhower, Emma Engelhardt, Evelyn Lavielle, George Ranch, Goose Creek Cisd, Grand Oaks, Houston High School Sports, Houston High School Track, Humle Isd, India Alix, Jade Johnson, Jaiya Covington, Katy Isd, Katy Paetow, Kennedy Soakes, Kingwood Park, Klein, Klein Forest, Klein Isd, Klein Oak, Luciana Whiteside, Memorial, Memorial High School, Milesplit, Myla Tate, Pasadena Isd, Pasadena Memorial, Reagan Gallagher, Seven Lakes, Silhan Jaycie, Spring Branch Isd, Spring Isd, Stephanie Chukwu, Stratford, Texas Houston Polls, Texas Polls, The Woodlands, Trinity Sinegal, Tumi Onaleye, Usa Polls, Victoria Balogun, Vype Houston High School Sports, Vype Polls, Wonders Oguejiofor, Vype Poll
Despite the 2020 track and field season being cut short, there were still some amazing performances.

VYPE has scoured the standings on MileSplit.com and have gathered the best of the best in each running category. This week we continue with the girls. VYPE picked the top performers from each individual jumping event!

Go crazy track nation and vote for the 2020 VYPE Houston Girls Jumper of the Year in this fan poll. The poll will close on Thursday, May 28 at 7 P.M! So VOTE!!

2020 VYPE Houston Girls Jumper of the Year Fan Poll (Closes Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m.)

