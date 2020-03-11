Houston Rodeo canceled amid growing concerns over coronavirus

HOUSTON – A member of the Houston City Council has confirmed that officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have decided to cancel the event due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

Meetings were held Wednesday morning at NRG and City Hall, where officials made the decision. A news conference is scheduled for noon to provide more details.

It was not immediately clear when the cancellation will go into effect. The Rodeo was scheduled to run through March 22.

There are currently over 25 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas. Fourteen of those cases are in the Houston area.