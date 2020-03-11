75ºF

Rodeo

Social media erupts after Rodeo is canceled amid coronavirus concerns

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

(KPRC)

HOUSTON – Social media erupted with mixed reactions after officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo decided to cancel the annual festival due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

While some Houstonians were happy officials decided to shut down the event, which was scheduled to go on through March 22, others were upset at the news.

Houstonian Lizzo began trending on Twitter following the news of the cancellation. The singer was supposed to perform at the Rodeo Friday.

Meetings were held Wednesday morning at NRG and City Hall, where officials made the decision.

It was not immediately clear when the cancellation will go into effect.

A few thousand people signed an online petition calling for the cancellation of the Rodeo amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The petition’s author, who was originally identified as Melissa Veliz, wrote the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin should be a warning to cancel the Houston Rodeo. At least two international organizations have canceled conferences in Houston due to coronavirus concerns.

There are currently over 25 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas. Fourteen of those cases are in the Houston area.

