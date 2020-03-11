Social media erupts after Rodeo is canceled amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Social media erupted with mixed reactions after officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo decided to cancel the annual festival due to growing concerns over coronavirus.

While some Houstonians were happy officials decided to shut down the event, which was scheduled to go on through March 22, others were upset at the news.

Houstonian Lizzo began trending on Twitter following the news of the cancellation. The singer was supposed to perform at the Rodeo Friday.

Me seeing #rodeohouston is cancelled after spending the last month getting hyped for #Lizzo pic.twitter.com/pSw4MB3Z1Z — big j in the house (@baracksmobamba) March 11, 2020

No more rodeo means I’m wearing boots around my apartment Friday night deep frying some Oreos with Lizzo blasting in the back — Vic Stroffolino (@VicStroffolino) March 11, 2020

People get the flu daily, but we cancel this event because 25 people have this in our state...wow! Overreact much? I feel bad for the kids, rodeo participants and volunteers that have worked so hard to either participate or volunteer for the rodeo. Lot’s of money and time wasted — Angel Moore (@Angel_Moore829) March 11, 2020

25 people that have been tested. There are many people that have symptoms and have asked to be tested but their aren’t enough tests right now. The reality is that it’s most likely already spread we just don’t know the magnitude of the spread because we haven’t done enough tests. — MoviePhile (@MoviePhileBlog) March 11, 2020

Let’s start a petition to keep it on — Arlissmaker (@arlissmaker) March 11, 2020

So how do we get our refunds? — James Andrews (@james_andrews22) March 11, 2020

Houston Metro Population: 7 Million



Confirmed Corona Cases: FOURTEEN



SHUTDOWN THE RODEO!!! — Garret Williams (@garret_will) March 11, 2020

It’s the right thing to do. — just me🇺🇸🌊🌊🐬🌊🌊🇺🇸 (@ja_mott) March 11, 2020

public health and safety > “tradition” and animal cruelty — ⚖️ (@VENUSlANBABY) March 11, 2020

It’s crazy. If people just wash their hands and cover their mouths when the cough everything would be ok. — ..... (@JON_GUERRA9) March 11, 2020

finally thank you!!! late but at least you did the right thing — Gloria Salazar (@gloangiemd) March 11, 2020

Cancel after Friday so I can still go this week!! — SSgt DuRant (@SSGTDU) March 11, 2020

People need to realize that millions of revenue dollars are being lost here. Events like this wouldn’t be canceled if things weren’t bad. There’s a reason organizations are willing to lose money; it’s to stop to spread. — 𝙹𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚎. (@JorgeUBarrera) March 11, 2020

Nooooo!!! I was going to see Lizzo Friday!!! — Pog Mo Thoin ❄️ (@Pog_mo_thoin99) March 11, 2020

Prevention is the key here. Too many unknowns to come. Good call city of Houston ! — diem (@diemtriplets) March 11, 2020

Over reaction. Let the show go on. — Jennifer Osowski (@jnjosowski) March 11, 2020

That’s crazy! At this point let it finish and enjoy our Rodeo — shilorie (@shilorie) March 11, 2020

I’m glad they did!!!! Finally they are doing something about it! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Biglipsvicky (@YahooVirginia) March 11, 2020

If it saves one life



It is worth it — James Powers (@_James_Powers) March 11, 2020

This is is stupid... y’all letting fear dictate y’alls life...what y’all going to do stay in the house for the rest of yo lives... pic.twitter.com/Apl5JkSO12 — 🤘🏽 (@Flakko_guapo) March 11, 2020

Meetings were held Wednesday morning at NRG and City Hall, where officials made the decision.

It was not immediately clear when the cancellation will go into effect.

A few thousand people signed an online petition calling for the cancellation of the Rodeo amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Thousands sign petition to cancel the Houston Rodeo amid growing coronavirus concerns

The petition’s author, who was originally identified as Melissa Veliz, wrote the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin should be a warning to cancel the Houston Rodeo. At least two international organizations have canceled conferences in Houston due to coronavirus concerns.

There are currently over 25 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Texas. Fourteen of those cases are in the Houston area.