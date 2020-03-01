Energy conference canceled in Houston due to coronavirus-related travel bans, restrictions

HOUSTON – Due to mounting concerns of the coronavirus, organizers have postponed an international energy conference headed to Houston in a few days.

IHS Markit is canceling CERAWeek 2020 scheduled to take place, March 9-13, according to a press release.

The London–based global information provider noted there is an increasing number of companies that are setting travel bans and restrictions and a growing concern about larger conferences with people coming from different parts of the world, as reasons for the conference cancellation.

IHS Markit said delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.

The organizers said they have spent several weeks focused on the health and safety of conference attendees and speakers, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital and created an extensive protocol.

However, IHS Markit determined that the coronavirus is moving quickly around the world.

CERAWeek 2021 is scheduled for March 1-5, 2021, in Houston.

“We have made this decision reluctantly and after deep consideration,” IHS Markit said in a release. “We recognize the dedication and importance of the CERAWeek community. We thank you for your engagement and your commitment to CERAWeek.”

Here is the full statement regarding CERAWeek 2020:

In light of developing circumstances, IHS Markit is cancelling CERAWeek 2020 scheduled to take place in Houston, March 9-13. We do this with deep disappointment.

Over the last few days concern has mounted rapidly about the COVID-19 coronavirus. The World Health Organization raised the threat level on Friday, the U.S. government cancelled a summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas, an increasing number of companies are instituting travel bans and restrictions, border health checks are becoming more restrictive and there is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world. Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020.

Our number one concern is the health and safety of delegates and speakers, our partners, our colleagues and vendors. We have spent the last several weeks focused on this question, established a medical partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital, have been in continuing dialogue with experts on infectious disease, and established an extensive protocol. But the spread of COVID-19 is moving quickly around the world.

IHS Markit is committed to the CERAWeek mission of advancing insight and dialogue among the global energy community, and we will continue with CERAWeek 2021 in Houston on March 1-5, 2021. We have made this decision reluctantly and after deep consideration.

We recognize the dedication and importance of the CERAWeek community. We thank you for your engagement and your commitment to CERAWeek.