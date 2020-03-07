Here’s why organizers say there are no plans to wrap up Houston Rodeo early amid slew of high-profile event cancellations

HOUSTON – The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is now underway. Each year, the event, which organizers dub the largest rodeo in the world, attracts swaths of people to NRG Park three weeks out of the year. In 2017, attendance reached a record high of 2,611,176. It’s a big event. And this year, it’s arrived amid mounting fear surrounding a COVID-19 outbreak.

After officials announced South by Southwest, Austin’s annual tech, film and music conference was officially canceled because of the coronavirus Friday, RodeoHouston organizers explained why there are no such plans for Houston’s rodeo at this time.

In a statement, organizers said rodeo attendees vary significantly from those that typically attend South by Southwest.

“The Rodeo is predominantly a local event, with 73% of the 2019 Rodeo visitors residing in the greater Houston area, 94% in Texas, and 99% in the U.S," the statement read. “In contrast, 26% of the 2019 SXSW attendees were international.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also echoed this message in a tweet Friday night.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo #HLSR is primarily a local event. SXSW attracts people from over 100 countries. CERAWEEK which Houston has hosted for 35 years attracts delegates from over 80 countries. Austin canceled SXSW; Houston canceled CERAWEEK. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 7, 2020

The cancellation of South by Southwest comes during a slew of high-profile event cancellations including the cancellation of the Houston-based oil and gas industry conference CERAWeek and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival.

Currently, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Houston area. Officials said Friday they do not believe the virus has spread to the community at large, and there have been no deaths in the area connected to the virus.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released a statement following the cancellation of SXSW. Here is that statement in full:

"At this time, the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is continuing as planned, with additional precautionary measures in place, which can be found on our Health Tips webpage. "

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and collaborate daily with Harris County and City of Houston officials, and the Houston Health Department.”