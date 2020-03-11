Houston Food Bank preparing quarantine food kits due to area coronavirus cases, asking for volunteers

HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank is asking for volunteers to help pack quarantine food kits.

The non-profit is asking for help because they said the population they serve does not have reserves of food in the event of service disruptions/closures. The boxes are not yet being requested, but the food bank said they want to be ready in the event there is a need due to COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are counting on the organization and its partners now, and this need will only heighten if the COVID-19 situation worsens,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a news release.

The food bank said they have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, especially around high-traffic areas (volunteer areas, elevators, meeting rooms, bathrooms, and food areas). Houston Food Bank plans to remain in operation while using the “best available safety protocols” throughout any coronavirus impact.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, register online at houstonfoodbank.org.