Here’s how you can get your refund on Houston Rodeo tickets

HOUSTON – With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceled after just a week-and-a-half due to coronavirus concerns, many people are worried about getting their money back.

AXS is the official ticket seller for the Houston Rodeo and their cancellation policy reads:

“Refunds will be issued if an event is canceled. If you purchased your ticket via AXS.com or our mobile application (whether it is a primary or resale ticket), we will automatically issue a refund to the payment of method used to make your purchase.”

However, you may not have bought your tickets from AXS. If you bought your tickets from another seller, you will need to get your refund directly through that seller.

StubHub and Vivid seats say you don’t have to do anything to get a refund. When an event is canceled, you will be contacted by email because there are so many event cancellations due to the growing coronavirus concerns.

StubHub and Vivid seats will let you choose whether you want a refund or a coupon worth 120% of what you paid.

You can then use that coupon for up to a year on tickets for any future event.

Read the full AXS refund policy here.

Ready the full StubHub refund policy here.

Read the full Vivid Seats refund policy here.