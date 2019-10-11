News 2 Know: Astros advance, penalty phase of Stay family slayings trial nears end and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

It was a long night for Astros fans after the team won their do-or-die Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Astros will face the Yankees on Saturday for the first game of the American League Championship Series. There's more on the victory and what's ahead below.

All about Astros

Tim Warner/Getty Images Robinson Chirinos and Martin Maldonado celebrate in the locker room following their team's 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019, in Houston.

Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS; will face Yankees on Saturday in ALCS

Gerrit Cole pitched another playoff masterpiece and the Houston Astros jumped to a quick lead, turning back the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 Thursday night in Game 5 to set up a titanic showdown with the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.

Continuing coverage

Penalty phase of Stay family slayings trial nears end

KPRC Ronald Haskell walks into a Houston courtroom for the first day of his trial Aug. 26, 2019.

Closing arguments are expected Friday at the penalty phase of the trial of Ronald Haskell, who killed six members of a Spring family five years ago.

KPRC 2 airing Houston mayoral debate tonight

KPRC 2 is teaming up with The League of Women Voters Houston, the Houston Chronicle and Telemundo Houston for a live prime-time mayoral debate.

4 free things to do this weekend

CNN

It will be a spectacular fall weekend in Houston. So, why not get out and enjoy it? Here's a look at some free family-friendly events happening across the area.

