LIVESTREAM: Closing arguments to begin at penalty phase of Stay family slayings trial

HOUSTON - Closing arguments are expected Friday at the penalty phase of the trial of Ronald Haskell, who killed six members of a Spring family five years ago.

Haskell, 39, of Utah, was found guilty of capital murder last month in the 2014 shooting deaths of Katie and Stephen Stay, and their children Bryan, Emily, Rebecca and Zach. Their fifth child, Cassidy, was shot but survived her injuries.

Since his conviction a little more than two weeks ago, jurors have heard testimony on whether Haskell should live or die for his crimes.

During the trial, prosecutors painted Haskell as a man seeking vengeance against his ex-wife and her family and formulated a plan to carry out the murders.

The defense argued that Haskell was insane and heard voices that led him to kill his ex-wife’s sister, her sister's husband and four of their children on July 9, 2014.

Court is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

