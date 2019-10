A side-by-side comparison of Verlander and Cole's Sports Illustrated cover and their wives' recreation of it.

HOUSTON - Model Kate Upton is striking a pose on her Instagram account, and it's the same one her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, held on the cover of Sports Illustrated this month.

Verlander and pitcher Gerrit Cole shared the cover -- a favorite of KPRC 2 viewers.

Upton and Amy Cole, Gerrit Cole's wife, recreated the cover at a ballpark recently.

