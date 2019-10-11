4 free things to do in Houston this weekend

CNN

HOUSTON - It will be a spectacular fall weekend in Houston. So, why not get out and enjoy it?

Here’s a look at some free family-friendly events happening across the area.

The Great Harvest Festival

The family can enjoy rides, face-painting, a petting zoo, pumpkin carving and more at Bicentennial Park on Market Street in Baytown. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Gulf Coast International Dragon Boat Regatta

This event at Brooks Lake in Sugar Land celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month. Boat races run every 15-20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.

Japanese Sports Day

This event celebrates a national holiday in Japan called Health and Sports Day. You can learn about the sports culture of Japan and visit the 2020 Tokyo Olympics booth. The fun goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Asia Society Texas Center on Southmore Boulevard.

Full Moon Friday at Discovery Green

You can catch a live show by Texas guitarist Ian Moore while you lounge on blankets and lawn chairs at Discovery Green. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Friday. You can also bring a picnic if you’d like.

