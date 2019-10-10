This is when the Astros would play Game 1 if they beat the Rays tonight

Getty Images

The Astros would play on Saturday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series if they win Thursday night.

The Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night in Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. The winner of this game advances.

Whoever wins will play the New York Yankees on Saturday at 7:08 p.m. They will play again on Sunday at the same time. Both games will be on FOX.

Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals is set for Friday at 7:08 p.m. on TBS. They will play Game 2 on Saturday at 3:08 p.m., also on TBS.



