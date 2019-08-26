The KPRC 2 Pro Football You Pick 'Em season is here!

Show off your football smarts by picking the winners of all professional football games each week and compete against KPRC 2 Morning News Talent all season long. Who will be the Gridiron Genius? The Grand Prize winner will score free Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers every month for one whole year!

Here’s the Game Plan

Simply pick who you think will be the winning team of each game for all 22 weeks of the football season. After the game, check the leaderboards to see how your picks stand up against the competition. You have until 5 minutes before the start of the game to make your predictions with just one click! Play from your phone, tablet or desktop computer.

Score Big with Prizes

The leader of competition will receive a weekly prize. After the Big Game, one Grand Prize winner will receive Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers every month for a year!

Winner Selection

The entrant with the most points for each week of the pro football season will be deemed a weekly prize winner.

CLICK HERE TO PLAY

