All the Astros ALCS gear you need

HOUSTON - The Astros advanced to the American League Championship Series on Thursday after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 at home, which means new championship gear is in.

Some fans have already flocked to the stores to snag the latest team merchandise, but don't worry: Items are still available online at the Major League Baseball shop and at the team store inside Minute Maid Park.

Here are the hottest new items:

Bringin' it home T-shirt

This is the T-shirt worn by the team during its American League Division Series victory celebration. The black T-shirt with orange and white letters is available for men, women, kids and toddlers.

The prices are $32.99 for men and women, $29.99 for youth sizes and $23.99 for toddlers.

Plus-sized T-shirts are also available for $34.99.

All sizes are currently in stock online.

2019 Division Series Winner hat

This New Era gray hat is a must-have as it was also worn during the locker room celebration. It has "MLB World Series 2019" and "Postseason" on the front around the Astros logo placed in the center. It is on sale for $29.99.

Own the pennant ALCS Astros vs. Yankees T-shirt

This white T-shirt has the Astros and Yankees logos with the "Own the Pennant. American League Championship Series" design in navy blue letters. It is available for men and women for $27.99 online.

Fans who purchase online can get free shipping by using the code "HEATER" during checkout, as long as their purchase is made by the end of Friday.

