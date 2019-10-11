LIVE COVERAGE: Houston mayoral debate

HOUSTON - Four candidates vying to be the next mayor of Houston will take the stage Friday at Houston Baptist University to debate the issues.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KPRC 2 and streamed live at Click2Houston.com.

Read more about each of the participating candidates here.

You can watch the debate live in the video player above once the stream begins, and you can follow a live blog below of what’s happening in the debate.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.