DISTURBING VIDEO: Masked man carrying shotgun robs restaurant in Houston’s Chinatown

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a restaurant in Chinatown.

On Friday, May 19 at around 9:05 p.m., an unknown masked man entered a restaurant located in the 10800 block of Bellaire.

In a video, the man can be seen walking up to the counter, pointing a shotgun at an employee and demanding the money from the cash register.

Once the suspect had the money, which was still in the cash drawer, he fled the location on foot.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.

