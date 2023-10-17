Judge orders immediate bond hearing after suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times didn’t appear for court

Judge orders immediate bond hearing after suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times doesn’t appear for court

The suspect accused of killing his 16-year-old girlfriend finds himself back behind bars after he failed to show up to court for the first day of his trial.

According to officials, 19-year-old Frank Deleon Jr. was charged with murdering his former girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.

The trial, which was set to begin on Monday, Oct. 16, was delayed after Deleon’s defense attorneys said that the suspect had suffered injury from being in a car accident while on his way to court. A warrant was issued for Deleon’s arrest and he was later taken into custody while at Ben Taub Hospital.

The judge in this case has now ordered an immediate hearing for 9 a.m. Tuesday to decide if Deleon’s bond will be reinstated or if he’ll remain in jail for the duration of the trial.

Defense attorney Joaquin Jimenez told KPRC 2 that his client is “not running from the charges.” Jimenez is expected to provide details about the car accident during Tuesday’s hearing.

Alvarez’s family is expected to speak at a news conference outside of the courthouse Tuesday morning.

Deleon is accused of shooting Alvarez, his then-girlfriend, back in 2022.

Police said they believe Alvarez and Deleon were involved in a love triangle with another teen. Alvarez eventually found out about the other relationship and arranged to meet Deleon on Jan. 11, 2022, at night at a park in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Alvarez went outside that evening to walk her dog, then her family said they heard gunshots. They later found her body in a field with 22 bullet wounds.

Deleon was arrested six days after the shooting but was released a day later after posting a $250,000 bond. He was arrested a second time in April 2022 for violating his bond conditions and then released again.

