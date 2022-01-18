Teen suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old 22 times was romantically involved with victim, another girl, police say

HOUSTON – Police have arrested the boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot 22 times while walking her dog in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder for the Jan. 11 shooting death of Diamond Alvarez.

Investigators said Deleon was romantically involved, or in a love triangle, with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez found out about the other relationship, the two agreed to meet around 9:30 p.m. at a park located in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Alvarez’s family said she was outside walking the family dog, “Peanut” when they heard gunshots. Her parents became concerned and her mother dialed her phone, but received no response. Alvarez’s mother and stepfather then went outside and found Peanut alone. Immediately, they knew something was wrong.

After searching the neighborhood, they found Alvarez lying in a field.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive,” Anna Machado, the girl’s mother, said.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots and then the sound of tires screeching as a vehicle fled the area, according to HPD. At least two people initially got out and then returned to the vehicle and left. Detectives have determined those individuals were not involved in the shooting but would still like to interview them.

Alvarez’s heartbroken family told KPRC 2 she was a sophomore and honor student at Madison High School. The teen planned on attending cosmetology school one day.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.