‘I couldn’t bring her back’: 15-year-old girl shot 22 times in southwest Houston while walking family dog, police say

Houston police are investigating a shooting they said left a 15-year-old girl dead in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting they said left a 15-year-old girl dead in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the scene in the 15400 block of Park Manor around 9:30 p.m.

When units arrived at the scene, officers said they found the 15-year-old girl, who has been identified by her family as Diamond Alvarez, with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diamond Alvarez, 15 (KPRC 2)

According to investigators, Alvarez was walking the family dog when the shooting happened. The family told officers that they became concerned for her and went outside to find the dog outside their home. That’s when the family said they knew something was wrong.

After searching the neighborhood, the family said they found the teen in a field with gunshot wounds. Police said the girl was shot 22 times.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive,” Anna Machado, the girl’s mother, said.

Ad

Alvarez’s family told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers she was a sophomore and honor student at Madison High School.

“Whoever shot this girl 22 times in the back, they are cowards,” Tito Moczygemba, Alvarez’s stepfather, said.

Police are looking in the area to see if there is any surveillance video nearby. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact HPD.