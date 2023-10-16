Man accused of shooting 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez 22 times set to begin trial

Frank Deleon Jr.’s murder trial is set to begin on Monday after he was accused of killing a 16-year-old girl by shooting her 22 times in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – The man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl 22 times in southwest Houston is set to begin his murder trial Monday.

In Jan. 2022, 18-year-old Frank Deleon was charged with murdering his former girlfriend Diamond Alvarez.

Alvarez’s family will speak ahead of the trial. KPRC 2+ will stream the press conference starting at 9 a.m.

“It has been a long time coming, but this will be the beginning of a walk towards closure for this brave family. We have been with this family for over a year, and although the family feels as though the system has failed them in many ways, they will now rely on this same system to bring them justice. Cases should not take this long, but because they do we work to keep families engaged and part of the process. We hope that the Alvarez family can get the justice they deserve,” said Cesar Espinosa, the executive director for FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization.

Authorities said Alvarez and Deleon were involved in a love triangle with another teen. Alvarez eventually found out about the other relationship and arranged to meet

Deleon on Jan. 11, 2022, at night at a park in the 15400 block of Park Manor.

Alvarez went outside that evening to walk her dog, then her family said they heard gunshots. They later found her body in a field.

Deleon was arrested six days after the shooting but was released a day later after posting a $250,000 bond. He was arrested a second time in April 2022 for violating his bond conditions.

RELATED:

‘I couldn’t bring her back’: 16-year-old shot 22 times while walking her dog in SW Houston, police say

Prosecutors: Teen suspect pulled gun on victim, previous girlfriend before deadly shooting

Teen suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old 22 times free on bond, court records say

‘Why is he out?’: Mother of teen shot 22 times wants alleged killer back in jail