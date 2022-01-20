Funeral details released for 16-year-old girl allegedly shot by ex-boyfriend 22 times

HOUSTON – The funeral details for a teen who was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend 22 times have been released.

A public visitation will be held for Diamond Alvarez, 16, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Integrity Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 8601 Almeda Genoa Rd. The funeral will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the same location. Diamond’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

Diamond was fatally shot on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the 15400 block of Park Manor around 9:30 p.m. Police said Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was taken into custody Monday and charged with her murder. His bond was set at $250,000 but Deleon bonded out of jail Tuesday, court records said.

Diamond was a sophomore and honor student at Madison High School. She had dreams of attending cosmetology school one day.

If you would like to send sympathy gifts to Diamond’s family or plant a tree in her memory, click here.

